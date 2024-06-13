Harris came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Padres, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw was briefly in line for a win after the A's took the lead in the top of the sixth inning, but the bullpen fell apart late. The only damage off Harris came on two solo homers, marking the second time in three starts since moving into the rotation that he's served up multiple long balls. He'll take a 2.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 25.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Royals.