Harris allowed two runs on five hits over five innings during Friday's 4-0 loss to the Marlins. He struck out five and didn't issue a walk.

Harris was initially listed as a starter, but he ended up operating as a bulk reliever behind Shintaro Fujinami. The former has put together back-to-back strong outings as a long reliever after being called up at the end of May, but his overall numbers are marred by a horrendous performance in his MLB debut against the Mets in mid-April. As long as Drew Rucinski (illness) Freddy Tarnok (shoulder) and Mason Miller (elbow) remain on the injured list, Harris will presumably continue to eat up innings for Oakland, but it remains to be seen if he'll get a chance as a full-time starter.