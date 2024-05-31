Harris did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Rays, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Harris gave up a pair of unearned runs on an Isaac Paredes homer with two outs in the first inning before holding Tampa to just one run over his final 4.2 frames while matching a career high with seven strikeouts. The 27-year-old Harris had allowed four runs in 8.2 innings in a long-relief role with Oakland earlier this year and struggled to a 7.67 ERA in eight starts with Triple-A Las Vegas. Still, he could be in for another look in the A's rotation as they deal with a rash of injuries. The left-handed Harris would line up for a home start against Seattle in his next outing.