Harris allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings Saturday against the Twins.

Harris took over in the second frame for opener Austin Pruitt, who gave up a pair of runs in his lone inning of work. Harris didn't fare much better, serving up five runs, including a two-run homer to Michael Taylor, over four innings. The southpaw has now given up four or more runs and walked at least three batters in each of his last four appearances. However, Hogan had allowed only eight runs in his last 28 innings prior to the poor four outings.