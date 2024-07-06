Harris (1-3) took the loss Friday against Baltimore, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The Oakland southpaw held his own against a staunch Orioles lineup, turning in his seventh consecutive start allowing three or fewer earned runs. Over that stretch, Harris has pitched to a 3.00 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 27:14 K:BB across 36 innings. He currently lines up to make his next appearance against Boston on the road next week.