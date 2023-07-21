Harris (2-4) took the loss against Houston on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Though he was tagged with the loss, this was one of Harris' better outings on the season, as he recorded his third quality start and tied his second-best tally with six punchouts. The southpaw had been in a funk over his previous four contests coming into Thursday, posting a 9.64 ERA and 2.20 WHIP across 18.2 frames. Harris has flashed some promise at times during his rookie campaign, but his overall 6.11 ERA and lack of consistency are evidence that he's not yet a reliable arm for fantasy purposes.