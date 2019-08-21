Athletics' Homer Bailey: Bags 11th win
Bailey (11-8) got the win against the Yankees on Tuesday, giving up one earned run on seven hits over 5.2 innings, striking out eight and walking none in a 6-2 victory for the Athletics.
After tossing seven scoreless innings against the Giants in his last start, Bailey followed it up with another gem against a tough Yankees lineup, picking up his 11th win of the season. He got blown up for seven earned against the Cubs on August 7, but Bailey has been on a nice run lately aside from that outing, as his other four appearances since July 27 have all been quality starts. It's still been an erratic season overall for the veteran, however, as he's sporting a 5.06 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 128 innings.
