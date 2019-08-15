Bailey (10-8) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven in a 9-5 victory over the Giants.

The Oakland bullpen made the game interesting after he left, but Bailey dominated the San Francisco lineup for seven frames, tossing 66 of 91 pitches for strikes and not even allowing a baserunner past second base. The right-hander will take a 5.22 ERA and 108:47 K:BB through 122.1 innings into his next start Tuesday, at home against the Yankees.