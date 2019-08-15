Athletics' Homer Bailey: Blanks Giants for 10th win
Bailey (10-8) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven in a 9-5 victory over the Giants.
The Oakland bullpen made the game interesting after he left, but Bailey dominated the San Francisco lineup for seven frames, tossing 66 of 91 pitches for strikes and not even allowing a baserunner past second base. The right-hander will take a 5.22 ERA and 108:47 K:BB through 122.1 innings into his next start Tuesday, at home against the Yankees.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...