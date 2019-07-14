Athletics' Homer Bailey: Dealt to Oakland
The Athletics acquired Bailey from the Royals on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The Royals' return in the deal isn't known, but Oakland likely isn't sending back anything substantial while it pays the approximately $250,000 in salary Bailey is owed for the remainder of 2019. News of the trade surfaced shortly after Bailey was a surprise scratch ahead of his scheduled start for Kansas City in Sunday's game against the Tigers. The Athletics have yet to name a fifth starter coming out of the All-Star break, so Bailey could be plugged into the rotation right away and debut for the club Tuesday against Seattle. Over 18 starts this season spanning 90 innings, Bailey has posted a 4.80 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 81:38 K:BB.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.