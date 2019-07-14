The Athletics acquired Bailey from the Royals on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Royals' return in the deal isn't known, but Oakland likely isn't sending back anything substantial while it pays the approximately $250,000 in salary Bailey is owed for the remainder of 2019. News of the trade surfaced shortly after Bailey was a surprise scratch ahead of his scheduled start for Kansas City in Sunday's game against the Tigers. The Athletics have yet to name a fifth starter coming out of the All-Star break, so Bailey could be plugged into the rotation right away and debut for the club Tuesday against Seattle. Over 18 starts this season spanning 90 innings, Bailey has posted a 4.80 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 81:38 K:BB.

