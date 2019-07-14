Athletics' Homer Bailey: Debuting for new team Wednesday
Bailey is scheduled to make his Athletics debut Wednesday against the Mariners in Oakland, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Since Bailey has yet to pitch in the second half, he'll be sufficiently rested and shouldn't face any restrictions while stepping in as Oakland's new fifth starter during the upcoming week. Prior to getting shipped out of Kansas City on Sunday, Bailey was at least an acceptable innings eating for the Royals, netting a 4.80 ERA (4.62 xFIP) and 11.0 K-BB% across 18 starts. Bailey should have some staying power in an Oakland rotation that has been churning the Nos. 4 and 5 spots for a good portion of the campaign.
