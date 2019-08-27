Bailey (12-8) gave up three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three through six innings to take the win over the Royals on Monday.

Bailey overcame extremely humid conditions to deliver a quality start and was the beneficiary of an offensive explosion from the Athletics. The right-hander has a 4.02 ERA in five August starts and has pitched much better than his overall numbers recently. Bailey has a 5.04 ERA and 119 strikeouts this season. Bailey is scheduled to make his next start Saturday at Yankee Stadium.