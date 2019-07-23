Bailey (8-7) yielded nine runs on eight hits and three walks in two innings Monday, striking out two and taking the loss to Houston.

After earning a win in his Oakland debut, Bailey completely unraveled against Houston's lethal offense. He coughed up four runs in the second inning, including a solo homer from Yordan Alvarez. He then allowed a two-run shot and three-run homer in the third frame without recording an out, sending him to the locker room early. His ERA ballooned up to 5.42 after the rough night. Bailey will get a slightly easier matchup at home Saturday against Texas.