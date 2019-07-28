Athletics' Homer Bailey: Earns win Saturday
Bailey (9-7) pitched 6.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven to earn the win Saturday against the Rangers.
Bailey cruised through the first six innings before getting into trouble in the seventh inning, which nearly cost the Athletics their lead. It was a strong bounce-back effort for Bailey, who was shelled for nine runs in his previous start. The 33-year-old has a 5.33 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 104.2 innings this season. He'll be looking to reach double-digits in wins for the first time since 2013 when he takes on the Cardinals next Saturday.
