Bailey is not on the roster for Wednesday's American League Wild Card Game against the Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The right-hander has recorded an ERA of 2.28 with a 1.01 WHIP in four starts in September, but will not be available for Wednesday's contest against the lefty-heavy Rays lineup. Sean Manaea will receive the start with Mike Fiers available if necessary. Should the Athletics advance, Bailey could earn a spot on the roster for the American League Divisional Series.