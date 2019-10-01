Athletics' Homer Bailey: Excluded from Wild Card roster
Bailey is not on the roster for Wednesday's American League Wild Card Game against the Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
The right-hander has recorded an ERA of 2.28 with a 1.01 WHIP in four starts in September, but will not be available for Wednesday's contest against the lefty-heavy Rays lineup. Sean Manaea will receive the start with Mike Fiers available if necessary. Should the Athletics advance, Bailey could earn a spot on the roster for the American League Divisional Series.
