Athletics' Homer Bailey: Falls to 13-9
Bailey (13-9) took the loss against the Angels on Tuesday, giving up three earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out three and walking none as Oakland fell 3-2.
The veteran blanked the Angels through the first four innings, but got tagged for three earned in the fifth, which was enough to ultimately saddle him with his ninth loss of the season with his offense only giving him two runs of support. Still, this continued a nice recent run for Bailey, who has now reached the five-inning threshold without giving up more than three runs in eight straight starts since a seven-run blowup against the Cubs on Aug. 7. For the season, he has a 4.57 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 149:53 K:BB over 163.1 innings.
