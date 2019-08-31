Athletics' Homer Bailey: Fans nine in no-decision
Bailey allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday.
Bailey didn't make many mistakes, but Gary Sanchez made him pay for the ones he did make, launching a pair of solo homers in the second and fifth innings. The veteran entered this game with a 5.52 ERA for Oakland, but with a 1.93 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 18:1 K:BB in his prior three starts. The small sample certainly doesn't override the larger body of statistical evidence, but Bailey is at least in the mix as a desperation option with a home matchup against Detroit on tap for next week.
