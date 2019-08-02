Bailey threw six innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on five hits, striking out five and walking three in a 5-3 win for the Athletics.

It was the second straight quality start for Bailey, as he's bounced back nicely since getting shelled for nine earned by the Astros on July 22. The veteran now sports a 5.20 ERA, a 1.45 WHIP and a 101:45 K:BB over 110.2 innings on the season.