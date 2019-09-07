Bailey allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over 6.1 innings, striking out three in a no-decision versus the Tigers on Friday.

Bailey was cruising until a two-run homer from Christin Stewart in the seventh inning. The Tigers managed another pair of runs against the bullpen in the eighth, taking Bailey out of the running for a win. The right-hander owns a 4.87 ERA and 1.135 WHIP in 146 innings between the Athletics and Royals this season. His record remains 12-8 entering his next scheduled start, set for Thursday in Houston.