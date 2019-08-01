Athletics' Homer Bailey: Starting series finale
Bailey will start Thursday's game against the Brewers.
Though rotation mate Daniel Mengden entered the week ahead of Bailey in the pitching schedule, the Athletics appear set to skip Mengden's turn due to off days Monday and Friday. Bailey will thus return to the rubber Thursday on his normal four days' rest after a strong showing in his most recent outing with the Athletics last weekend versus Texas. He claimed his second win in three turns with Oakland after limiting the Rangers to three runs on seven hits and a walk over 6.2 innings.
