Athletics' Homer Bailey: Thumped by Cubs
Bailey (9-8) took the loss Wednesday as the A's were routed 10-1 by the Cubs, surrendering seven runs on six hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.
The right-hander kept Chicago off the board through three innings, but then the floodgates opened. Bailey threw 46 of 73 pitches for strikes before being chased, and he'll carry a 5.54 ERA and 101:46 K:BB through 115.1 innings into his next start Aug. 14 in San Francisco.
