Bailey did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Royals, tossing seven scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts while allowing just three hits and a walk.

During what turned into a pitching duel with Danny Duffy, Bailey recorded a season-high 11 strikeouts, holding the Royals hitless until Alex Gordon singled in the fifth. The no-decision ended a four-game winning streak for the right-hander, who displayed excellent command this time around. Bailey will take a 4.55 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 146:53 K:BB into his next start against the Braves on Tuesday.