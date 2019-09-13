Athletics' Homer Bailey: Wins fourth straight decision
Bailey (13-8) earned the win over Houston on Thursday, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out four.
Bailey was far from efficient in the outing, tossing 96 pitches and issuing first-pitch strikes to only 10 of 22 batters, but he worked around three walks to pick up a key victory in Oakland's quest to earn a wild card spot. The 33-year-old has been a steady presence in the rotation since coming over in a trade with Kansas City in mid-July, posting a 6-2 record along with a 4.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 54:14 K:BB in 11 starts with the Athletics. Bailey's next outing will be at home against Kansas City on Wednesday.
