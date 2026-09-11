The Athletics claimed Bigge off waivers from the Rays on Friday.

It's not a surprise that Bigge didn't make it far via the waivers process after he collected a 2.51 ERA and 36:10 K:BB over 32.1 innings in his first two major-league seasons. He's regressed in 2026 with a 6.98 ERA and 14:14 K:BB over 19.1 innings with the Rays and a 6.14 ERA and 37:20 K:BB over 29.1 frames with Triple-A Durham. However, Bigge is under team control for several more seasons and could turn into a high-leverage reliever.