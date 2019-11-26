Play

Gardeck signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics, which includes an invitation to spring training.

Gardeck spent the 2019 season in the minor with Double-A Montgomery, posting a 2.41 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 22 punchouts over 18.2 frames. He'll open camp with the big-league club, though he seems unlikely to crack the 25-man roster.

