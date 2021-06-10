Wendelken (oblique) is scheduled to throw a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old threw his first bullpen last weekend, and it's unclear what the next step in his rehab work will be after Friday's session. Wendelken has been on the injured list since May 2 with an oblique strain, so he'll likely require a rehab assignment before being activated.
