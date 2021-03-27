Wendelken is away from the team following the birth of his child, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wendelken will miss Oakland's final three Cactus League games while he's away from the team, but he'll rejoin the Athletics for their workout day ahead of Opening Day. The right-hander made seven spring appearances and posted a 7.11 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 6.1 innings. He shouldn't miss time to begin the regular season and is expected to be relied upon frequently in 2021.