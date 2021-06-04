Wendelken (oblique) will throw his first bullpen session Saturday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Wendelken recently increased his throwing distance to 120 feet, and he'll now throw off a mound for the first time since he landed on the 10-day injured list due to a left oblique strain May 2. It's not yet clear when the right-hander could return to game action, but he appears to be trending in a positive direction.
