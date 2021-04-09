Wendelken owns a 3.00 ERA and 4:4 K:BB across the three innings covering his first five appearances.

The veteran has unsurprisingly been put to work frequently by manager Bob Melvin, who called on Wendelken a combined 48 times over the previous two seasons. The 28-year-old may have earned himself an even greater opportunity by putting together a career-best 1.80 ERA and recording 31 strikeouts over 25 innings last season, but the fact he rarely even sees hold opportunities caps his fantasy value.