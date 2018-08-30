Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Called up from minors
Wendelken was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Wendelken has appeared in five games for Oakland this season, logging a 1.59 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings of relief. He will provide a fresh arm out of the club's bullpen, but don't expect to see him in any high-leverage spots.
