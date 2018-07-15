Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Contract selected by Oakland
Wendelken's contract was selected by the Athletics on Saturday.
The 25-year-old last pitched in the big leagues back in 2016, when he stumbled to a 9.95 ERA in 12.2 innings. He has a 3.49 ERA for Triple-A Nashville this season. Santiago Casilla was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
