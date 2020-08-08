Wendelken (1-0) earned the win Friday against the Astros. He allowed one unearned run on two hits and one walk while walking one in three innings.

Wendelken did an excellent job in relief for the Athletics, pitching the final three innings of the game and limiting the damage to just three baserunners and one unearned run. He is yet to allow an earned run in five appearances this season, fanning six and walking two across six innings.