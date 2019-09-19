Wendelken (3-1) earned the win Wednesday after holding the Royals scoreless with two strikeouts across 1.1 innings. He allowed one hit and two walks.

Wendelken came into a scoreless game tasked with finishing off the final out of the 10th inning and did so by punching out Cheslor Cuthbert. The right-hander returned in the 11th, allowing a leadoff single to Bubba Starling. After intentionally walking Whit Merrifield, Wendelken loaded the bases by walking Adalberto Mondesi, but luckily, he struck out Jorge Soler to end the frame. A game-winning RBI double by Matt Canha in the bottom of the inning gifted Wendelken and the A's with a hard-fought win. Wendelken now owns a 3.66 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across 22 appearances this season.