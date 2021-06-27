Wendelken (oblique) allowed a hit while striking out two during two scoreless innings in his rehab outing with Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

It marked Wendelken's fourth outing with the Aviators and it was arguably his best showing since beginning the rehab stint June 17. Per Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, manager Bob Melvin said that the right-hander could be activated "sooner than later." It's not clear whether Wendelken will get one more outing in with Las Vegas before being reinstated, but he figures to rejoin the Athletics bullpen at some point during this week's homestand, assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks.