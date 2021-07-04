Wendelken (1-0) secured his first win in an extra-innings victory over the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits over one inning.

Wendelken's final line certainly wasn't pretty, as he allowed run-scoring singles to Marwin Gonzalez and Enrique Hernandez in the top of the 12th that gave the Red Sox a temporary 6-4 lead. However, the veteran reliever was then awarded the victory when the Athletics mounted a successful rally in the home half of the frame, giving him his first win since 2020.