Wendelken (oblique) surrendered a run on a solo home run while recording two strikeouts across one inning to earn a hold in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Tacoma on Tuesday.

The veteran reliever was logging his third rehab appearance for the Aviators and fired 20 pitches overall, 11 which he threw for strikes. Given he remains on the injured list two days after that most recent outing, it seems likely Wendelken will get at least one more rehab appearance with Las Vegas before being deemed ready for activation.