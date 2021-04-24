Wendelken recorded his second hold in a win over the Orioles on Friday, allowing one hit and recording a strikeout over a scoreless eighth inning.

Wendelken got in and out of the eighth frame in a flash, needing just 10 pitches to record three outs. The 28-year-old right-hander has had just one real hiccup on the season -- he gave up two earned runs over just two-thirds of an inning to the Diamondbacks on April 12 -- but he's otherwise yielded just one other earned run in the nine innings covering his 11 other appearances.