Wendelken (2-1) was credited with the win in a victory over the Rangers on Friday, firing three perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts.

The right-handed reliever's sparkling performance was an especially welcome sight after starter Chris Bassitt labored through three innings (72 pitches). Wendelken has shuttled between the minors and majors on multiple occasions this season, and he boasts a six-appearance scoreless streak in the majors that dates back to May 9.