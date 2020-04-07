Play

Wendelken generated a 6.75 ERA across 5.1 innings over five Cactus League appearances before spring training was suspended.

The 27-year-old right-hander was a solid component of the bullpen in the middle innings last season, posting a 3.58 ERA and 0.92 WHIP across 32.2 innings over 27 appearances. As his spring line indicates, Wendelken generally had a rough go of it in Cactus League play; however, that did little to dampen manager Bob Melvin's faith in the reliever, who boasts an impressive arsenal of pitches that includes a 95 mph fastball and a 94 mph sinker, Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reports. "He's got plus stuff. He would have to pitch his way off the team," Melvin said. "He's showed, at times, here that he could be a back-end of the bullpen guy in some point in time."

More News
Our Latest Stories