Wendelken fired 2.2 scoreless innings in an extra-inning win over the Giants on Friday, allowing one hit and no walks while recording three strikeouts.

The veteran reliever's performance turned out to be pivotal to the Athletics' win, as Wendelken saved manager Bob Melvin from having to go even deeper into his bullpen that he ultimately did following a 3.1-inning outing by starter Jesus Luzardo. Wendelken took over for the young southpaw with one out in the fourth and served as a bridge to Lou Trivino in the sixth, preventing further damage after San Francisco had jumped out to a 5-0 lead. The scoreless effort was important for Wendelken on an individual level as well, as he'd allowed three earned runs over just two-thirds of an inning to the Angels in his prior trip to the mound Monday.