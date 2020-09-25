Wendelken (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Thursday.
This is tough news for both Wendelken and the Athletics, as the right-hander has been an important part of Oakland's excellent bullpen this season. The A's have not disclosed what type of injury the 27-year-old is dealing with or the length of the IL stint. If it's a 10-day stint, he will be out at least through the first round of the playoffs as well as the beginning of the division series should the A's advance. Right-hander James Kaprielian was recalled to take his roster spot.
More News
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Strikes out side in loss•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Takes loss in Game 2•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Riding scoreless streak•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Impressive in multi-inning outing•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Earns relief win•
-
Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Strikes out side in loss•