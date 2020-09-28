The Athletics are expected to activate Wendelken (undisclosed) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's postseason opener versus the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Since Wendelken was placed on the IL on Sept. 24, the fact that he's a candidate to return earlier than the minimum 10 days suggests his absence is COVID-19-related, though that doesn't necessarily mean he tested positive for the coronavirus. In any case, Wendelken's availability for the wild-card round would give the Athletics another quality right-handed options to counter the slew of impressive righty bats in the Chicago lineup. Wendelken held same-handed hitters to a .175/.226/.246 slash line this season and finished with a 1.80 ERA and 1.12 WHIP overall across 25 innings.