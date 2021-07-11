Wendelken allowed a run on one hit and a pair of walks to earn the win Saturday against Texas. He had one strikeout.

Wendelken entered the game in the 10th inning with Oakland leading 4-3 but gave up the lead on Jonah Heim's infield single with runners at the corners. It was the first save chance of the season for Wendelken, who nailed down the victory after the A's responded with four runs in the 11th. The 28-year-old Wendelken has appeared in 21 games this season, logging a 19:9 K:BB along with a 4.12 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 19.2 innings.