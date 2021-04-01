Wendelken (personal) is on the Athletics' Opening Day roster.
Wendelken had been away for a few days due to the birth of his child, but he's back with the team now. He could be in the mix for early saves with Trevor Rosenthal sidelined with a shoulder issue, though he won't necessarily be the favorite.
