Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Optioned to Triple-A
Wendelken was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Wendelken appeared in five games during his time in Oakland, allowing one run in 5.2 innings and striking out seven. He and Ryan Dull are the casualties to make way for new additions Mike Fiers and Shawn Kelley.
