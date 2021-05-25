Wendelken (oblique) has progressed to playing catch from approximately 90 feet, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Wendelken had begun performing some sock throws approximately a week ago, so this is a notable step forward in the recovery process. The Athletics will begin to map out an official timetable for his return once Wendelken is able to graduate to throwing bullpen sessions, which may still be at least a week away from unfolding.
