Wendelken (oblique), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, fired a scoreless eighth inning in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing a hit and a walk.

The veteran was sharp in his return, throwing 11 of 14 pitches for strikes and issuing his only free pass, to the dangerous Joey Gallo, intentionally. Now apparently back to full strength, Wendelken should return to a relatively high-volume middle-relief/later-inning role out of the bullpen.