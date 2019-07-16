Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Quick stop with Oakland
Wendelken has been optioned back to Triple-A Las Vegas, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Wendelken pitched two strong innings against the Mariners on July 6, striking out four while not allowing a hit or a walk, but he hasn't pitched since and his spot was needed due to the A's recent acquisition of starter Homer Bailey. Wendelken will return to Las Vegas, where he's 4-1 with a 5.75 ERA and .294 opponents average in 20.1 innings this season.
