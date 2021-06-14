Wendelken (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Las Vegas, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The right-hander faced live hitters Monday, and the session apparently went well since he's now set to start a rehab stint. It's unclear how many appearances Wendelken will require in the minors before rejoining the Athletics.
