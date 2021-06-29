Wendelken (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.
Wendelken had been on the injured list since early May with a left oblique strain. He appeared in four rehab outings with Triple-A Las Vegas starting June 17, allowing two runs across five innings. He'll now rejoin the Oakland bullpen and figures to see high-leverage innings before too long.
