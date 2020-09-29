Wendelken was activated from the injured list Tuesday and will be a part of Oakland's wild-card roster, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Wendelken landed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Thursday, and his short stay suggests that the reason was coronavirus-related. He evidently isn't sick himself, however, but could potentially have come in contact with someone who was. He cruised to a 1.80 ERA in 25 innings of relief this season but isn't one of Oakland's higher-leverage arms.